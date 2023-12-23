Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.62. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 14,222 shares.
Hysan Development Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hysan Development
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.