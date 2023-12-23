IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMG

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.33.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.