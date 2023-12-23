Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo Sells 15,183 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 15,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $234,729.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICVX. Guggenheim began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth $36,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth $103,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 23.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

