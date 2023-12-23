ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Holdings Cut by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $10,549,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

