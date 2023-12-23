Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $466.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

