Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 205 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

