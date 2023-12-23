Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

