Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

