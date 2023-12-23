Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $70,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

