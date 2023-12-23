Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,001 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

