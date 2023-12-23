Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 650 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 31.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

