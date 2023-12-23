Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

