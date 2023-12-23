Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

