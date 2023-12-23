Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,400 shares.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Innovative Designs
Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.
