Inovalis S.A. Acquires 27,400 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 27,400 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$40,310.88.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 6,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$9,879.66.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Inovalis S.A. bought 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,465.60.

On Monday, December 11th, Inovalis S.A. bought 39,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,992.63.

On Friday, December 8th, Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. bought 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. bought 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The firm has a market cap of C$48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.95.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

