Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,609.00.

Angela S. Lekatsas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.96. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.53. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1390205 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.