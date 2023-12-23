Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4088785 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,350.00%.

ABX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

