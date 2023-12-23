Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $86.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.