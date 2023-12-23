Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,726.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.
Vacasa Price Performance
VCSA opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
