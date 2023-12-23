Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.40.
IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Average Calculator
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.