Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,095,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

