Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 75,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Intel stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

