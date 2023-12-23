Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Boosted by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $7,617,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.