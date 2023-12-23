InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.