International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 34,000 shares.

International Lithium Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About International Lithium

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.