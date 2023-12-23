International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.92. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.