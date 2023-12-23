Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Inventiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVA

Inventiva Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IVA stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.