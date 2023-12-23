Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

