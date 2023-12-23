Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

