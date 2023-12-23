Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

