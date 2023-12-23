Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

