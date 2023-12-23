Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Reduced by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $855,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

