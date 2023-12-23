iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is City State Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

City State Bank lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.