iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is City State Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

City State Bank lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.