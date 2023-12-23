iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

