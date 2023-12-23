iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.