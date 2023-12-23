iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

