iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 146,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

