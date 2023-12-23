iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.