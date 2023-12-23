iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 591,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,466. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

