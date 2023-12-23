iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 3,939,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

