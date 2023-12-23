iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

