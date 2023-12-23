iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

