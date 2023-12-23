iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

