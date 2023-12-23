iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $77.42. 2,467,736 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

