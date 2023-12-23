iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,157.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $207.12 and a twelve month high of $263.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

