iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 17.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $302.79. 1,669,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.55. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

