iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

