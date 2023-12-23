iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. 39,173,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.