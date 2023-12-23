iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 550,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

