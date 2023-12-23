iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 268,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

